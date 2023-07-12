ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's how Hilda Baci feels about people trying to break her Guinness record

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Since setting her record this year, she has become a trailblazer for Nigerians.

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon in June [Instagram/ HildaBacicookathon]
Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon in June [Instagram/ HildaBacicookathon]

Recommended articles

In an interview with CNN, she disclosed that she has recently been feeling like a trailblazer because of all the attempts made to break her record.

In her words, "I feel I started a trend or like I am pretty much a trailblazer because only a trailblazer will start something and other people will want to do it".

Going further, she added, "It is because it was successful. It was properly done. And just seeing how good it is, people are now inspired to say, I wanna try this as well. It just means that I've inspired something."

ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record
Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record Pulse Nigeria

After Hilda's successful record attempt, Nigerians have flooded the internet with their world record tries, across different spheres of life.

On the ongoing trend, the celebrity chef went on, saying, "On social media and in the news, everyone is just seeing people that are trying to break Guinness Records. Other people are trying to break barriers in their lives and businesses as well. So, I think I have inspired a lot of people to push through their own limitations."

She broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023. Her four-day cooking marathon was held in Lekki, Lagos State, during which she received tremendous support from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Regular citizens and influential people showed up every day of her marathon to support her by cheering her on. She cooked well over 100 servings of food, which she gave to the supporters present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda was officially certified by the record body as the new record holder in June and has since continued to climb the ladder of success.

Watch the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

Nollywood veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes away at age 63

Nollywood veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes away at age 63

Here's how Hilda Baci feels about people trying to break her Guinness record

Here's how Hilda Baci feels about people trying to break her Guinness record

Rihanna shows off her baby bump in new lingerie photos

Rihanna shows off her baby bump in new lingerie photos

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Sound Sultan's wife pens heartfelt message to late husband

Sound Sultan's wife pens heartfelt message to late husband

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain

BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Johnny Drille had a secret wedding a year ago and only announced recently [Mavins/Johnnydrille]

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Yul Edochie's wife, May, has finally broken her silence on the loss of their son

There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson

Iyanya finally breaks silence on Yvonne Nelson's cheating allegations

Skiibii talks about his come-up in a new interview [Pulse Nigeria]

I went from Ojuelegba to owning 5 houses in Lekki, Skiibii shares grass to grace story