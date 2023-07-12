Here's how Hilda Baci feels about people trying to break her Guinness record

In an interview with CNN, she disclosed that she has recently been feeling like a trailblazer because of all the attempts made to break her record.

In her words, "I feel I started a trend or like I am pretty much a trailblazer because only a trailblazer will start something and other people will want to do it".

Going further, she added, "It is because it was successful. It was properly done. And just seeing how good it is, people are now inspired to say, I wanna try this as well. It just means that I've inspired something."

After Hilda's successful record attempt, Nigerians have flooded the internet with their world record tries, across different spheres of life.

On the ongoing trend, the celebrity chef went on, saying, "On social media and in the news, everyone is just seeing people that are trying to break Guinness Records. Other people are trying to break barriers in their lives and businesses as well. So, I think I have inspired a lot of people to push through their own limitations."

She broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023. Her four-day cooking marathon was held in Lekki, Lagos State, during which she received tremendous support from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Regular citizens and influential people showed up every day of her marathon to support her by cheering her on. She cooked well over 100 servings of food, which she gave to the supporters present at the event.

Hilda was officially certified by the record body as the new record holder in June and has since continued to climb the ladder of success.