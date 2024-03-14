Here's all that went down at BBNaija's Queen Atang's traditional wedding
The happy couple have taken another step towards their forever.
The reality star who got engaged at the end of February 2024, has been sharing candid videos and pictures from her Introduction and traditional marriage on her Instagram page.
Here's how their special day went:
Preparation on the big day
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
A little commotion for the dress!
Pulse Nigeria
Makeup and Gele...check!
Pulse Nigeria
The first look
Pulse Nigeria
Photo Ops
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
The 'odogwuress' spraying her Odogwu
Pulse Nigeria
Dancing in
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Getting hitched
Pulse Nigeria
A special appearance by Bright Archibong, wife of Akwa Ibom's commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
Pulse Nigeria
