Here's all that went down at BBNaija's Queen Atang's traditional wedding

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The happy couple have taken another step towards their forever.

BBNaija star Queen and her husband David at their introduction [Instagram/queenmercyatang]
BBNaija star Queen and her husband David at their introduction [Instagram/queenmercyatang]

The reality star who got engaged at the end of February 2024, has been sharing candid videos and pictures from her Introduction and traditional marriage on her Instagram page.

Here's how their special day went:

The blushing bride getting glammed up by her team [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
The blushing bride getting glammed up by her team [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
David getting ready to see his bride [Instagran/Iam_kingdavid]
David getting ready to see his bride [Instagran/Iam_kingdavid] Pulse Nigeria
An excited queen seeing her dress for the first time [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang]
An excited queen seeing her dress for the first time [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
The happy moment her head tie and makeup was done [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang]
The happy moment her head tie and makeup was done [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy blushes after seeing her husband all dressed up [Instagram/iam_kingdavid]
Queen Mercy blushes after seeing her husband all dressed up [Instagram/iam_kingdavid] Pulse Nigeria
BBNaija star Queen and her husband David [Instagram/queenmercyatang]
BBNaija star Queen and her husband David [Instagram/queenmercyatang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy Atang [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy Atang [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy Atang in her dazzling custom-made traditional attire [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy Atang in her dazzling custom-made traditional attire [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy showed her husband love by spraying him with money [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy showed her husband love by spraying him with money [Instagram/ Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy's husband dancing into the venue [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy's husband dancing into the venue [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
The bride dances in [Instagram/QueenMercyAtang]
The bride dances in [Instagram/QueenMercyAtang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy and David performing the marriage rites [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
Queen Mercy and David performing the marriage rites [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Mercy and David thanked the Commissioners wife for attending [Instagram/Queenmercyatang]
Queen Mercy and David thanked the Commissioners wife for attending [Instagram/Queenmercyatang] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Here's all that went down at BBNaija's Queen Atang's traditional wedding

