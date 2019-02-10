The couple who were married for 8 years before the detachment gave birth to their child in September 2016, when the comedian shared on his Instagram. He also explored the image sharing app to pass the message about the split.

"She is one of the best women I have ever known. It is however sad, that I announce that my wife and I have decided to path ways for good."

After the comment, he goes on to confirm that 2-year-old Tiwaloluwa is being taken care of. Her parent's separation seem to be of no significance to her for the time-being.

It appeared that the decision to go at opposite directions had been building up on his IG a day prior to the notice.

In a caption that accompanied an image of his daughter, he intimated that he had a big news coming. Now we know what it is.

While he was going through the emotion of the planned separation, the thought of his child helped him numb the pain of many disappointment.

"Major announcement later tonight. Don't be shocked. It is what it is," says Seyi Law in a post he shared yesterday.

The comedian is the type that is open about his feelings. A month earlier, it was the people that he trusted the most that made him feel uncomfortable.