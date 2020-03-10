Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are pleading that the court gives the disgraced movie mogul a lighter jail sentence of five years.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of the rape and sex assault charges filed against him.

PageSix reports that filed legal documents late Monday claiming a prison term longer than the mandatory minimum would essentially be “a de facto life sentence.”

“The grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term,” the attorneys wrote in a letter to New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke.

In the letter, the lawyers believed that Weinstein should be given a lighter sentence since had already lost everything since the trial started.

They also want Burke to consider Weinstein’s otherwise clean record.

The jury found Weinstein guilty on two counts of criminal sexual assault, but not guilty on three others, including predatory sexual assault.

According to CNN, the reason he wasn't found guilty of the predatory sexual assault charge was that his accuser couldn't remember the date and place of the rape incident.

This made it difficult for the jury to conclude.

The disgraced movie mogul is likely to face at most twenty-five years in jail or at least five years, depending on the ruling. The judge, however, remanded Harvey in prison custody.

The list of the female actors who alleged they were assaulted by Weinstein includes Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.