Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of the rape and sex assault charges levelled against him.

CNN reports that the verdict was reached Monday, February 24, 2020, by a jury in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York after deliberating for twenty-six hours.

Weinstein was charged with two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The jury found Weinstein guilty on two counts of criminal sexual assault, but not guilty on three others, including predatory sexual assault.

The date for the final ruling has been fixed for March 2020.

The list of the female actors who alleged they were assaulted by Weinstein includes Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.

Lupita Nyong'O recounts how she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

While granting an interview with the New York Times, the academy award winner gave a deep insight on the two times she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said she decided to speak out after she heard all the women who were harassed by Weinstein. She said the revelations resurfaced memories she had tried to forget.

Lupita went on to give a detailed account of how the first assault happened at his residence where she had earlier met his young children.

Lupita also spoke about her second encounter with Harvey Weinstein where he tried to get a private room for both of them after dinner with friends and she declined. Lupita Nyong'o also said she felt threatened by Harvey after she declined his offer and she tried to ask if they were in good terms, his response was “I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine.”