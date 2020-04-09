Halima Abubakar is getting some heat on Instagram by an American mum for allegedly stealing her baby photo and pretending to use it as hers.

The actress recently welcomed a baby boy.

The American in question, simply known as Ariel with the Instagram handle, @the_arielb shared photos of her baby photos on Instagram which are similar to that of the photo Abubakar used in announcing the arrival of her baby.

The American mum, Ariel who is accusing Halima Abubakar of stealing her baby's photo. [Instagram/TheArielB]

Ariel went on to share screenshots of conversations between herself and Abubakar where she appealed to the actress to take down the photo of her baby from her Instagram page. [Instagram/TheArielB]

Ariel went on to share screenshots of conversations between herself and Abubakar where she appealed to the actress to take down the photo of her baby from her Instagram page.

A screenshot of the alleged conversation between Ariel and Halima Abubakar [Instagram/TheArielB]

As at the time of publishing this article, Abubakar is yet to take down or react to the accusation levelled against her by the American.

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar recently welcomed a bouncing baby boy. [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

Abubakar announced the arrival, of her baby on Monday, April 6, 2020.

It would be recalled that Abukakar announced in 2019 that she would soon be a mother.

She had shared a post via her Instagram page in November where she gave fans the hint about her pregnancy.