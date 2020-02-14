Gospel singer Osinachi Kalu popularly known as Sinach has dedicated her daughter with hubby, Joe Egbu.

The musician and her family dedicated their daughter during the mid-week service of the popular Christ Embassy.

She took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 13, 2020, where she shared a photo from the dedication. She went on to thank her family friends who came out to celebrate her husband and herself.

"I think happiness can sometimes overflow and you can only be grateful forever and just say thank You, Lord! #mypreciousgirl 💕💕💕 Thank you to our friends and family that came out to celebrate with us ❤️," she wrote.

In a similar vein, her husband, Joe Egbu took to his Instagram page where he announced that their baby was dedicated at the church on Wednesday; "I wish I can increase the Paternity Leave 😁. Our baby was dedicated to JESUS CHRIST yesterday," he wrote.

Sinach and Joe welcomed their first child back in 2019 after five years of marriage. The news of the arrival of her baby was announced by the senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome on Sunday, November 17, 2019, during their annual LIMA awards.

Sinach and Joe welcomed their first child back in 2019 after five years of marriage. The news of the arrival of her baby was announced by the senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome on Sunday, November 17, 2019, during their annual LIMA awards. [Instagram/TheRealSinach]

Sinach was called to the podium to receive the award for Song Of The Year by Pastor Chris. He then went on to announce the big news which got everyone excited.

Sinach and Joe welcomed their first child back in 2019 after five years of marriage. The news of the arrival of her baby was announced by the senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome on Sunday, November 17, 2019, during their annual LIMA awards. [Instagram/JoeEgbu]

Sinach went home with a whopping $100,000 as the prize for her song 'There’s An Overflow' which won Song Of The Year. Sinach got married to her husband, Pastor Joe Egbu in 2014 at a very beautiful wedding ceremony.