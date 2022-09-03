Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

The popular singer was in the SUV alongside some other passengers during the crash.

While giving his account of the accident, the singer narrated how he came out of the accident unhurt.

"If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here...and I said lemme sleep a bit and the next thing I just knew we were somewhere," he said.

The music star went on to perform at the church event where he was invited to minister.

Dunsin is a Nigerian worshipper who uses his gift in service to God.

He began playing the guitar at age 10, and his passion is worshipping Jesus and leading others closer to Him through music.

Dunsin has birthed revelationary songs, sang in choirs, and served as a music director for over two decades.