Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]
Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

According to several reports, the music star was involved in the car accident that was reported earlier today Saturday, September 3, 2022, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The popular singer was in the SUV alongside some other passengers during the crash.

While giving his account of the accident, the singer narrated how he came out of the accident unhurt.

"If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here...and I said lemme sleep a bit and the next thing I just knew we were somewhere," he said.

The music star went on to perform at the church event where he was invited to minister.

Dunsin is a Nigerian worshipper who uses his gift in service to God.

He began playing the guitar at age 10, and his passion is worshipping Jesus and leading others closer to Him through music.

Dunsin has birthed revelationary songs, sang in choirs, and served as a music director for over two decades.

He is a full-time worshipper who has released three albums.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
