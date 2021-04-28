Gofundme account opened for rapper Vict0ny who was involved in car accident
The rapper needs $50,000 for his surgery and post-surgery.
According to the details in the account, $50,000 is needed for his surgery and post-surgery.
At the time of publishing this article, $4,894 had been raised.
Celebrities and friends of the up-and-coming rapper have taken to their social media pages where they have appealed for support from well-meaning Nigerians.
The rapper was involved in a car accident on Sunday, April 25, 2021, as he and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade's birthday party.
One life was reportedly lost as a result of the car accident.
Vict0ny is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.
The up-and-coming rapper released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.
He was a student of the Imo State University when he released the EP.
