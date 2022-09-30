Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

The world-renowned and Commonwealth 100 metres hurdles champion, was unveiled at a ceremony graced by sports personalities, media and Glo officials on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Mr. Lawrence Odediran, disclosed that Amusan’s enlistment was to reward her for her outstanding achievements as well as promote Nigerian sports while encouraging the future generation to pursue their dreams no matter the challenges against them.

Said he, “At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. These are qualities that Globacom identifies with” adding that “Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today. We, therefore, urge them not to be discouraged by present challenges, but to continue to strive to realise their dreams”.

Drawing from a Malcom X quote, the Glo manager noted that “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today”, adding that “she prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her.”

Responding, Amusan praised Globacom for giving her the privilege to become an ambassador promising to be a good representative of the brand at all times across the globe. “I am proud to be associated with Glo as its brand ambassador. It is a proudly Nigerian company doing great things and empowering Nigerians. I am grateful to the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for giving me this amazing opportunity,” she said.

Amusan, the first Nigerian champion in a world athletic event won the gold medal in the100 metres hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal. She also finished with 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.

She is a double winner in the African Games championship in the event, winning back-to-back African and Commonwealth titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles event. Amusan topped her laurels with a 12.29 seconds win in the 100m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League event.

