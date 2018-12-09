Gideon Okeke seeks justice after encountering police brutality

Actor Gideon Okeke does not intend to be just another statistic in many reported cases of police brutality. He is looking to seek justice using the law.
A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin. He submits it as an evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.
According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault.
"Good evening. My name is Gideon Okeke. An actor and a responsible citizen of the city of Lagos.
"I will like to draw the attention of the office of the highest authority that this message may concern.
"There has recently been a threat on my life and my economy by men of the Lagos Division of the Nigerian Police Force for a minor accident that happened between myself and another driver Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.
"Yesterday at about 8 pm at the Lekki Roundabout, myself and Mrs Mosunmola Ilori alongside her niece were brutally manhandled by men of the Maroko Police Station after an accident that happened between us for which we were both settled and in agreement.
"The results are what you see on my face."
I AM NOT A MERE STATISTIC. Yesterday, after I had finished from a scheduled meeting with @charlesotudor I left the Eko Hotel and joined the gradually building traffic leading on to Lekki. Only a few minutes from my meeting, had I unfortunately run into a minor collision with another driver, Mrs Mosunmola Ilori, at the Lekki Phase 1 roundabout. We both inspected the damage(s), conferred and thought first, to get off the road for oncoming traffic. Just less than 10feet away from all this were the Lastma and Police, sharing the police post at the roundabout. All I asked, was their assistance (witnessed by Mrs Ilori) in getting some barricades off the road for us to park properly and this scenario I have just described, turned into a full blown fiasco, seeing 4 police officers pounce on me and 2 others on Mrs Ilori and her niece. I have come off this incident with stitches in my mouth and chin. Mrs Ilori as well, to the full glare and amazement of pedestrians and moving traffic, was ruffled up, beat, and dragged on the tarred ground. The Leading man here was one Officer IDEH DONATUS who severally pointed a gun in my chest. I hereby humbly call on the executive governor of Lagos state, @akinwunmiambode the Vice President @profosinbajo the @policenglagos and its Officers, to kindly exercise the authority of your offices in addressing these civil injustices filed at the #MarokoPoliceStation Myself, Mrs Ilori, her niece and every other Nigerian citizen, don#emo#4oCZ##t need to feel vulnerable with the police. We appreciate them for their efforts in Protecting Lives and Property,but not for them to be THE THREAT! THE VICTIMS LIST IS OPEN-ENDED. POLICE BRUTALITY MUST STOP! TAG THE STATE GOVERNOR TAG THE POLICE COMMISSIONER TAG THE NIGERIAN POLICE TAG A PERSON OF INFLUENCE Cc @charlesotudor @ubersponsorships @policenglagos @daddyshowkey @daddyfreeze @mofedamijo @k8henshaw @bolabap @aatiku @bankywellington @alibabagcfr @desmondelliot @aleeygiwa @pauladefarasin @tonyrapu @ebuka @aderinskosko #TagTheNigerianpolice #CommissionerOfPolice #PoliceBrutalityOnCivilians #AFuneralisAnotherOwambeUntilTheCorpseIsYours #johnniejazzandwhisky
The actor confirms that the nasty experience prevented him from attending the Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW), Live Music Concert at the GET Arena, Oniru, expected to hold on the evening of the incident.
Okeke explains that he had entered an agreement to host the event but could not be present due to the problem with the police.
He intends to use every means possible until justice is served. The actor is mounting pressure on social media in order to get the attention of the right people.
TAG THEM UNTIL THEY CANT IGNORE! TAG THEM UNTIL IT BECOMES THE SUNDAY NEWS. TAG THEM UNTIL IT BECOMES FIRST BUSINESS ON MONDAY. ALL I ASKED, WAS THEIR ASSISTANCE !!!! @policenglagos @profosinbajo @charlesotudor @akinwunmiambode @instablog9ja @obyezeks @daddyshowkey @daddyfreeze @k8henshaw @bankywellington @ebuka @kunleremiofficial @omojuwa @debolalagos @chudeity @pauladefarasin @tonyrapu THANK YOU IN ADVANCE. #PoliceBrutalityMustStop #IstandAgainstPoliceBrutality #alliAskedWasTheirAssitance
A post he shared after the video encouraged his followers to get the attention of those in authority to speed up the move.