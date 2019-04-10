The former reality TV star turned actor made his grievance known on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, via his Instagram page. According to him, Marc Jacob and his same-sex partner, Charly “Char” Defrancesco are making sodomy cool to the next generation which he doesn't find funny.

"You go world...For the Effeminacy of the Man. You go world...For making the word SODOMY seem cool. You go world...For negating the order set by The Creator. The one who makes NO MISTAKES. You go world...For serving your protestant agenda to generations unborn. Building a community inside of humanity. You go world. But I and my household are NOT of this world. So we don't know what Yall be talking 'bout. YES, I SAID IT. (2nd Timothy 3 )," he wrote.

Gideon Okeke's views have definitely received mixed reactions from people. Well, we don't really know why he is personally calling out the designer out of all the numerous public figures who are homosexuals, but one thing is for sure...Gideon Okeke is quite vocal so this could be one of those days.

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos

A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin. He submits it as an evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.

According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault.

"Good evening. My name is Gideon Okeke. An actor and a responsible citizen of the city of Lagos. I will like to draw the attention of the office of the highest authority that this message may concern. There has recently been a threat on my life and my economy by men of the Lagos Division of the Nigerian Police Force for a minor accident that happened between myself and another driver Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

"Yesterday at about 8 pm at the Lekki Roundabout, myself and Mrs Mosunmola Ilori alongside her niece were brutally manhandled by men of the Maroko Police Station after an accident that happened between us for which we were both settled and in agreement. The results are what you see on my face," he said.

The actor confirms that the nasty experience prevented him from attending the Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW), Live Music Concert at the GET Arena, Oniru at that time.