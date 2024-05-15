ADVERTISEMENT
GWR: Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana has a new world record holder in the person of Ace Liam, a one-year-old artist.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

The child attempted the Guinness World Records in Accra between January 18 and January 20, 2024.

This was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest Artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!" the confirmation letter read.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ace Liam's mother, Chantelle Eghan, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support during her son's record attempt.

Little Liam started his bid for the World Record on Friday, December 18 at the Museum of Science and Technology, where Ace-Liam showcased his artistic prowess.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the proud mother discussed her son's artistic journey. "He has been painting since he was six months old, and this will be his 13th painting. The behind-the-scenes of his creative process will be on his social media handles," she shared.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Explaining the requirements for the Guinness World Record attempt, she stated, "For his category, they provide specific criteria. He needs to participate in an exhibition, make sales, and provide evidence of the event, including media coverage and social media handles. If he doesn't sell the artwork, he won't qualify."

Little Liam began painting at the tender age of six months.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

The previous record holder, Dante Lamb, achieved the feat at the age of three in 2003

