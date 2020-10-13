Nollywood goddess, Genevieve Nnaji has slammed the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for banning the #EndSars protest in the state.

The governor had announced that the planned #EndSars protest in the state is prohibited.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, where she dragged the governor over his declaration.

"Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow," she tweeted.

Wike had earlier taken to Twitter where he banned all forms of protests in the state.

"The Rivers State Government hereby wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited," he tweeted.

This is the second senior public official Nnaji will be sending a strong message to since the #EndSars protest began in the country.

Genevieve Nnaji speaks on #ENDSARS as she asks President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on police brutality. [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Recall that a few days ago, the Nollywood veteran wrote an open letter to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.