Kit Harington who was one of the biggest stars from the hit TV series 'Game Of Thrones' has checked into rehab over stress and alcohol.

According to PageSix, the star secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s ending, which “really hit him hard."

Kit is reported to have checked into the rehab facility about a month before the finale of 'GOT.' It is also reported that the British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which sets his bank account back with about $120,000 a month.

Sources close to his family tells PageSix that the end of 'Game Of Thrones' hit him really hard.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet," the source said.

A source also revealed to PageSix that Kit Harington is using this period at the wellness center to handle some personal issues. Britney Spears is the last celebrity that has publicly made a similar move.

Britney Spears checks into mental health facility amid dad's illness

A few weeks ago, PageSix reported that Britney Spears checked into a mental health facility as her father, Jamie Spears' health has been deteriorating and it got to her.

“Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad’s health issues. Britney hasn’t been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She’s gone away to try to deal with her issues before they get worse. She has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain,” our source added, before pointing out that dad Jamie is “the support in her life,” a source close to the family told PageSix.

Jamie Spears has been battling a colon condition since last November when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He underwent surgery at the time and was slated to go under the knife again in March.