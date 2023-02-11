Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Following her win with 'Wait for U,' the singer became the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy.

Appreciating Tems, the rapper sent a bouquet of flowers and a cute note.

Stating that this is the beginning for them, he appreciated her for being part of the song.

In his words, "Tems, Accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of our Grammy Award-winning song. This is just the beginning. Future".

Pulse Nigeria