The single won the award for the Best Melodic Rap performance at the 2023 Grammy awards.
Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration
American rapper Future has appreciated Nigerian singer Tems for her vocal contribution to his hit single 'Wait For U.'
Recommended articles
Following her win with 'Wait for U,' the singer became the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy.
Appreciating Tems, the rapper sent a bouquet of flowers and a cute note.
Stating that this is the beginning for them, he appreciated her for being part of the song.
In his words, "Tems, Accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of our Grammy Award-winning song. This is just the beginning. Future".
Following Tem's victory, many international acts expressed their desire to include the singer in their works.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng