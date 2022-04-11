JJC Skillz refutes rumours of crisis in his marriage to Funke Akindele

The music veteran's son had earlier dragged his stepmother on Tiktok.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, April 11, 2022, JJC Skillz penned a message which indicated that all is well at home.

"The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution. I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar," he wrote.

The music veteran's post came hours after it was reported that he had moved out of his home following issues with his wife.

His son, Benito hinted about the rumours being true after he commented on a Tiktok post that reported about the crisis in Bellos home.

According to the young man, the actress is not who many people believe she is.

He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

The young man has since disabled all his social media pages except his YouTube channel.

Funke and JJC Skillz got married in 2016. They welcomed their set of twins in 2018.

This is the movie star's second marriage. The mother of two was married to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.