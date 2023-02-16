Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz comforts her following mum's passing

Music producer JJC Skillz has sent a message of comfort to his former wife and the mother of his children, Funke Akindele.
The actress's mother passed away on February 7, 2023, as noted in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday by her sister, Olubunmi Akindele.
This is coming after Funke Akindele broke her silence following the death of her beloved mother.
Sharing a video collage documenting the life of her mother and their time together, and wrote that she and her siblings were celebrating their mom instead of mourning.
She gave a list of endearing qualities her mother had and how they influenced her life and that of her siblings.
While consoling the bereaved actress, JJC took to the comment section of the above-mentioned post to pray for her.
He wrote, “May her soul rest in perfect eternal peace. May her prayers for you manifest. I pray God console your heart. You will always be blessed."
Other celebrities like Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Brodashaggi, Bisola Aiyeola, Omawunmi, and Alex Ekubo, among others, have also consoled the actress.
