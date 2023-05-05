Funke Akindele stayed away from Twitter after losing election because of trolls

Following her loss in the Lagos gubernatorial elections as the running mate to Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), she has refrained from using the social media platform.

In light of the defeat of the PDP by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023, elections, Akindele deleted all her campaign and political-related posts from her social media accounts.

The actress finally broke the silence regarding her absence when she was questioned by a fan about it on the app.

The fan @apexproperties2 wrote, "Madam Funke, I cite you. For the longest time, you ran away from us, or what happened?" Funke responded, "Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off."

Reacting to the defeat after the elections, the actress expressed no regrets about the move she made to join politics and contest.

She wrote, “It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office."