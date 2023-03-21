ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming after the actress deleted some election-related content from her Instagram.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Recommended articles

Akindele and Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, her principal, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 elections.

On the same page, she wrote, “It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.

“I, therefore, want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed, as a matter of fact.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy toward the system, however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up. Thank you once again Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritizing the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje!”

This is coming after the actress deleted some election-related content from her Instagram.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor comments on recent comparison with Sola Sobowale

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake, others

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2 [Instagram/iniedo]

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2