Funke Akindele releases stunning photos to mark 44th birthday

Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello has released some stunning photos to mark her 44th birthday.
Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, where she shared the stunning photos.
"Happy Birthday Olufunke Akindele Bello!!! Oluwa ti gbe ori e soke, o ni subu lailai. AMIN!!!" she captioned some of the photos.
Akindele is a Nollywood actress and movie producer.
She first rose to prominence in the late 1990s when she starred in the sitcom 'I Need To Know.'
However, she had a big break in 2007 when she appeared in the movie Jenifa.
