Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

In a post to celebrate Sobowale’s 59th birthday, Akindele shared her first encounter with the veteran actress.

She recounted how she met Sobowale on a film set and walked up to her to reveal her desire to work with her on a project as a producer or director, and the veteran prayed for her dream to become reality.

She wrote, “I've known my darling aunty Sola Sobowale for years. Quick story, when I was still trying to find my feet in the movie industry. I met Aunty Sola on a film set. I walked up to her and told her that someday I pray and wish to work with her on a project as a producer or a director. She wished me well and prayed for me."

She shared that her dream is now a reality, as the King of Boys played the role of her mother in her newly released movie, 'Battle on Buka Streets.'

In her words: "She told me that day would come to pass and it surely did. Just as you said Aunty, you worked with me on Battle on Buka Street and it’s a hit! Thank you so much Aunty Sola for your hard work, and patience, for being an amazing woman and for your prayers. May God continue to bless you and be with you.

"Thank you very much, Mummy. Happy Birthday, ma. May you live longer in good health and wealth. Amen," she wrote, thanking Sobowale and wishing her a happy birthday, as she rounded off her post.