ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Babatunde Lawal

This was many years ago, when the Jenifa cast was still trying to find her footing in the film industry.

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation
Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has spoken up on the influence of the "King of Boys," Sola Sobowale, on her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a post to celebrate Sobowale’s 59th birthday, Akindele shared her first encounter with the veteran actress.

She recounted how she met Sobowale on a film set and walked up to her to reveal her desire to work with her on a project as a producer or director, and the veteran prayed for her dream to become reality.

She wrote, “I've known my darling aunty Sola Sobowale for years. Quick story, when I was still trying to find my feet in the movie industry. I met Aunty Sola on a film set. I walked up to her and told her that someday I pray and wish to work with her on a project as a producer or a director. She wished me well and prayed for me."

She shared that her dream is now a reality, as the King of Boys played the role of her mother in her newly released movie, 'Battle on Buka Streets.'

In her words: "She told me that day would come to pass and it surely did. Just as you said Aunty, you worked with me on Battle on Buka Street and it’s a hit! Thank you so much Aunty Sola for your hard work, and patience, for being an amazing woman and for your prayers. May God continue to bless you and be with you.

"Thank you very much, Mummy. Happy Birthday, ma. May you live longer in good health and wealth. Amen," she wrote, thanking Sobowale and wishing her a happy birthday, as she rounded off her post.

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' is currently leading the Nigerian box office.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade

Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Yul Edochie extends season greeting from his two families

Yul Edochie extends season's greetings from his two families

Yul Edochie and his wife May [AKPraise]

Yul Edochie: Actor expresses regret to his first wife, May 

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style