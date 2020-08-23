Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in grand style.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 23, 2020, where she shared some amazing photos to celebrate the special day.

"All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus' name. I love you My King @jjcskillz," she captioned one of the photos.

Congratulations to the Bellos on their fourth wedding anniversary from all of us at Pulse.

Akindele and Skillz got married in a secret wedding ceremony on August 23, 2016, in London.