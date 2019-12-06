French Montana has finally been discharged from the hospital and put on strict bed rest for the next month.

According to TMZ, he was released from West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley earlier this week. However, he has been put on bed rest for the next thirty days.

With these strict bed rest are some restrictions which include, no working, traveling, exercising, performing or partying for the next month. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, was done because he had various symptoms which were a result of the strenuous activities he got himself into.

French Montana has finally been discharged from the hospital and has been put on strict bed rest for the next month. [Instagram/FrenchMontana]

Those symptoms included intense stomach pains, dehydration, and exhaustion. He also had an elevated heart rate.

It would be recalled that the news of French Montana being hospitalised after an emergency phone call was made from his residence broke the Internet about a week ago.

The emergency call...

TMZ had reported that French Montana was rushed to a hospital by ambulance on Thursday, November 21, 2019, around 1:30 PM. The report says that when the first call was made it turned out to be a false alarm. [Instagram/FrenchMontana]

TMZ had reported that French Montana was rushed to a hospital by ambulance on Thursday, November 21, 2019, around 1:30 PM. The report says that when the first call was made it turned out to be a false alarm.

However, it took the L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who felt he was acting abnormally to send for help. TMZ also reports that he'd been suffering severe stomach pains, nausea and perhaps most alarmingly, an elevated heart rate. French Montana is presently at the San Fernando Valley hospital.