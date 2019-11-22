French Montana has been hospitalised after an emergency call was made about his failing health.

TMZ reports that French Montana was rushed to a hospital by ambulance on Thursday, November 21, 2019, around 1:30 PM. There are reports that when the first call was made it turned out to be a false alarm.

However, it took the L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who felt he was acting abnormally to send for help. TMZ also reports that he'd been suffering severe stomach pains, nausea and perhaps most alarmingly, an elevated heart rate.

French Montana is presently at the San Fernando Valley hospital, and he's awake and alert right now. He's getting treatment that includes IV fluids and is expected to be released later today, say sources close to TMZ.

There are reports that French Montana might be suffering from food poisoning. The last time a similar case like this happened was back in 2018, when rapper, Rick Ross was hospitalised after he had a heart attack.

Rick Ross

According to TMZ, someone placed a 911 call and said that a person was in distress and was finding it hard to breathe. The caller also said that the distressed person had a history of seizures, adding that he was 'slobbing out the mouth'.

The rapper was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and reports say that he is receiving respiratory treatment.

The rapper was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and reports say that he is receiving respiratory treatment. Ross medical history. TMZ also reports that he has a history of seizures, adding that he ‘suffered two seizures on two separate flights in October 2011