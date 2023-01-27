Former Big Brother Naija housemates who own eateries

Lilo Aderogba/Cafe23

For her 23rd birthday, Lilo opened a cafe in Lekki, Lagos. She makes healthy smoothies, drinks, and sandwiches, basically what you expect to be served in a cafe. The word around town is that the meals are worth it.

Lucy Edet/Luciana's Grills

Lucy was always one to whip up delicious meals while in the Big Brother Naija House When Lucy left the house, she set out to make Boli and fish and turkey, just as she was doing before the house and the business is doing considerably well as she now grills at certain locations. Word around town is that the meals are actually delicious.

JMK/JMK Eats

JMK has a physical location and she does deliver to your location. The meals on the menu are pasta, shawarma, noodles and wings. Though the meals are a bit pricey. A plate of noodles is about N5,500, the meals are reportedly delicious.

Whitemoney/Whitemoney Jollof

If Whitemoney didn’t open a restaurant, then we would have been very worried about it since he displayed his cooking skills on the show. He also doesn’t have a physical location, but of course, you can order online. His menu is quite peculiar; the rice, sides and meat are all charged differently.