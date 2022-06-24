RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]
Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]

The former minister of aviation made this known in a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Recommended articles

"This was a truly sureal and historical moment. For the first time in two years, totally unexpectedly and out of the blue and after she took our sons Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam out for yet another beautiful outing, Mama Aragorn came to the house to visit with us," he wrote.

"For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked, laughed and shared some beautiful moments."

"It was touching to see members of my household and staff receive her and, led by our first son Aragorn who held her tightly by the hand, usher her through the gates and into the compound as I watched in utter disbelief and surprise from the balcony."

The flamboyant politician narrated how their first son welcomed his mother, describing the reunion as a priceless moment.

"Moments earlier I had seen them walking down from the top of the road through the CCTV cameras and from the same balcony. It was a small crowd, led by Aragorn and his mother. They walked slowly with radiant smiles and laughter whilst a convoy of cars followed them from behind," he added.

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons
Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons Pulse Nigeria

"It was the dramatic return of a great and beautiful queen who was simply resplendent and who shone as brightly as the morning star. There are some moments that words cannot capture or express and this was one of them."

"After two long years of contentious silence and acrimonious separation, she graced us with her presence and came home. It was joy all around to see the return of this great lioness."

"Every single one of the 60 people that live and work in our home was happy to see her and some even shed a few secret tears of joy. Mama Aragorn displayed such courage, grace, dignity & class."

"This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years. This was a triumph for all lovers of peace and sons and daughters of righteousness. This was the day that the power of God was made manifest, that joy came to Zuma close and that the Lion of Aso Drive roared in glory, victory, power and strength."

"This was a moment that proved beyond all reasonable doubt that patience, restraint, understanding and peace brings nothing but joy and blessings. This was a moment that light overcame darkness & that the secret prayers of four handsome little Princes were answered."

Fani-Kayod and Precious
Fani-Kayod and Precious Pulse Nigeria

This is coming months after the former couple dragged each other on social media.

Chikwendu granted an interview where she called out Fani-Kayode for preventing her from having access to her kids.

She even accused him of not being able to satisfy her in bed. According to her, she had to pleasure herself because of her husband's inability to have sex.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate

ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Bimbo Ademoye joins cast of ‘Papa Benji’ season 3

Bimbo Ademoye joins cast of ‘Papa Benji’ season 3

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Dadaboy Ehiz hosts Falz on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio this Friday

Dadaboy Ehiz hosts Falz on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio this Friday

Meet Khaid, the 17-year-old Nigerian rapper positioned to take the world by storm [Pulse Interview]

Meet Khaid, the 17-year-old Nigerian rapper positioned to take the world by storm [Pulse Interview]

Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Chidi Mokeme loses sister to ailment, cousin to hit and run

Chidi Mokeme loses sister to ailment, cousin to hit and run

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory” documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

Mane's phone

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W [Instagram/FemiBranch]