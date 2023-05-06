Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo
The original photo was taken during Carter's presidency and features Obasanjo in the White House.
Enioluwa recreated the picture and posted it on his social media accounts, wearing a blue Yoruba Aso-Oke and referring to himself as a king.
He captioned it, "Oba ni wa. Obasanjo in 1977." Eni in 2023, "because we would forever be Kings."
See photos:
Chief Obasanjo, GCFR, is a distinguished Nigerian veteran of the military and an esteemed statesman. He held the position of Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and subsequently served as its president from 1999 to 2007.
His ideological stance is that of a Nigerian nationalist, and he was affiliated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) between 1998 and 2015 and then again in 2018.
