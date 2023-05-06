The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Babatunde Lawal

The original photo was taken during Carter's presidency and features Obasanjo in the White House.

The recreated picture has gained traction on social media and we love it
The recreated picture has gained traction on social media and we love it

Recommended articles

Enioluwa recreated the picture and posted it on his social media accounts, wearing a blue Yoruba Aso-Oke and referring to himself as a king.

It's worth noting that Enioluwa did not take his photo at the White House and was not pictured with a current or former US President. The original photo was taken during Carter's presidency and features Obasanjo in the White House.

He captioned it, "Oba ni wa. Obasanjo in 1977." Eni in 2023, "because we would forever be Kings."

ADVERTISEMENT
The influencer branded himself a King [Twitter/Enioluwa ]
The influencer branded himself a King [Twitter/Enioluwa ] Pulse Nigeria
L-R: Former President of the US Jimmy Carter and Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo [Twitter/Enioluwa ]
L-R: Former President of the US Jimmy Carter and Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo [Twitter/Enioluwa ] Pulse Nigeria

Chief Obasanjo, GCFR, is a distinguished Nigerian veteran of the military and an esteemed statesman. He held the position of Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and subsequently served as its president from 1999 to 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ideological stance is that of a Nigerian nationalist, and he was affiliated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) between 1998 and 2015 and then again in 2018.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets' is headed to Prime Video

Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets' is headed to Prime Video

Mercy Johnson-Okojie loses dad, pays emotional tribute to him

Mercy Johnson-Okojie loses dad, pays emotional tribute to him

Spotify announces Bloody Civilian, Baaba J, Xenia Manasseh, Tyla, and Ria Sean Spotify Radar Programme inductees

Spotify announces Bloody Civilian, Baaba J, Xenia Manasseh, Tyla, and Ria Sean Spotify Radar Programme inductees

West Africa’s Biggest Entertainment Show NECLive celebrates 10th anniversary, announces new global expansion

West Africa’s Biggest Entertainment Show NECLive celebrates 10th anniversary, announces new global expansion

Nigerian Afropop star YKB drops new EP 'Yusful Music', announced as latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Nigerian Afropop star YKB drops new EP 'Yusful Music', announced as latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Tomtom sponsors Nigerian Idol season 8

Tomtom sponsors Nigerian Idol season 8

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Bakre's grandeur, poise, and carriage left us all wanting more[Instagram/@tobibakre]

7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities

Many of his friends attended the surprise party [Credit - Mr Macaroni/Youtube]

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Ike BBNaija [Multichoice Nigeria]

BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

Cynthia Erivo was born to Nigerian parents who migrated to the UK[Getty Images]

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians