Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Enioluwa recreated the picture and posted it on his social media accounts, wearing a blue Yoruba Aso-Oke and referring to himself as a king.

It's worth noting that Enioluwa did not take his photo at the White House and was not pictured with a current or former US President. The original photo was taken during Carter's presidency and features Obasanjo in the White House.

He captioned it, "Oba ni wa. Obasanjo in 1977." Eni in 2023, "because we would forever be Kings."

ADVERTISEMENT

See photos:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Chief Obasanjo, GCFR, is a distinguished Nigerian veteran of the military and an esteemed statesman. He held the position of Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and subsequently served as its president from 1999 to 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT