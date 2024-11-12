Enioluwa reacts to question about why Nollywood uses the same actors

Nollywood actor and social media personality Enioluwa has explained why the Nigerian film industry uses the 'same faces' in movies.

It all began on November 11, 2024, when an X user reacted to actress Jemima Osunde's post on X regarding the new YouTube film Fame and Fury, saying, "I'm sincerely tired of seeing the same faces in this damn industry."

The actress did not take her comment lightly and retorted, saying, "We’re tired of seeing your face too in your office. Damn! I hope they sack you."

Enioluwa then took to X to address the notion of Nollywood using familiar faces in films, stressing that it happens because of finances.

He wrote, "People often say they’re tired of seeing the same faces in Nigerian films. However, unlike in Hollywood, actors in Nigeria can’t afford to do just one film a year—how much are they paying? The industry currently can’t support as many newcomers as people might expect because, realistically, many of them wouldn’t be able to meet even their basic needs. No one wants to be famous and financially unstable."

Another X user responded to him, asking for solutions, "You made a crucial point there but you didn't suggest any solution," he commented.