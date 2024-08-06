ADVERTISEMENT
See the trailer for Enioluwa Adeoluwa's web-series 'All of Us' coming in August

Brooks Eti-Inyene

In an Instagram post, Adeoluwa announce that the web-series will now premiere on August 30, 2024.

All of Us
All of Us

Starring his group of friends fondly referred to as "The Geng,” the series marks Adeoluwa’s first attempt at film production.

The Geng comprises other social media influencers including Tobe Ugeh, Softmadeit, Maliya, John Merry and Ifeoluwa Ogunjebe.

READ ASLO: How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a director does

Few months ago, the teaser for the web series was released. The premiere date of the series was shifted in solidarity with the #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria. In an Instagram post, Adeoluwa announce that the web-series will now premiere on August 30, 2024.

“Our Official Trailer is Here. This is for ALLofUS. ALL OF US series drops on the 30th of August on youtube, Mark Your Calendars,” he said.

Directed by Orire Nwanni and Oluchi Nsofor, All of Us tells the story of a group of wealthy college students who find themselves in trouble, and decide to keep a secret that threatens to destroy their social lives and their families. It follows their journey trying to keep the secret hidden.

Written by Emmanuel "Mannie" Oiseomaye, All of Us boasts of an ensemble cast that includes a group of rising stars, as well as established talents from the Nollywood film industry, which includes Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Pricilla Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Uzee Usman, Saga Adeolu, and Divine Angel Onyinyechi.

