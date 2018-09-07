news

Eniola Badmus is year older today and she says the last one year has been the most eventful with a lot of turnarounds for her.

The busty actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 7, 2018, where she shared with fans a number of photos and a really interesting experience over the last one year.

"MY 365 JOURNEY. I can’t even lie, the last 365 days has been a major turnaround and the most eventful part of my life/career. Within the last 365 days, I produced two amazing movies – “GHETTO BRED” and just recently “HOUSEHELP”, these project honestly took a toil but with the support of my ever loyal fans, both movies were warmly received and rated high across the globe. Not also denying the huge supports from my team, @Peak_milk LASAA, LIRS @9mobile among others who believed in me and always ready to support my brand.

In between this 365 days, I also got signed as a brand Ambassador of WESTERN LOTTO @westernlottobet, an offer I took with much honor and privileged to join the family. As I walk into the next 365 days, I pray for another amazing journey, to take on new challenges, win more battles, more opportunities, excite my loyal fans more and God’s blessing in all. Happy birthday to ME," she wrote.

Happy birthday Eniola Badmus as you celebrate another beautiful year from all of us at PULSE. Eniola Badmus was recently a guest at our studio where she got to talk about her new movie and her career so far. She revealed to us, the funniest thing she had ever heard about herself.

"Me dating Davido" - Eniola Badmus on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself

Eniola Badmus says the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself is that she was dating music star, Davido . During an exclusive Interview with Pulse, the actress was asked about the most controversial thing she has ever heard about herself and she went to share how people thought she was dating Davido.

"That is the funniest thing ever! Me dating davido," she told Pulse.

"That's my brother. At first, I think when people knew we were close ... I think you can google it [the reports]. [There were] a lot about it. They got used to us and they forget about it."

During the interview, we also asked Eniola about the status of her missing dog that was stolen a few months ago. She revealed that sadly, she hasn't been able to find him despite the ransom placed on him. She said obviously, whoever took her dog doesn't need her money and won't be returning the dog.