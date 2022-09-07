Actress, Eniola Badmus was plus-sized and overweight, but by working on herself constantly (with dieting and exercise), she transformed her body.
Eniola Badmus flaunts her amazing body in gorgeous pictures
It’s not every day we see a real-life before and after weight loss transformation picture.
For her birthday, she chose pictures that flaunted her thin waist and amazing body.
Her first outfit was a three-piece interplay between corporate and casual attire. A short, shirt and jacket made by the Tiannah Place Empire.
Then, she kept it sultry and sexy in a beaded nude gown made by Becca Needles n Stitches. We loved the subtlety of the makeup and how the gown shows off her gorgeous body.
There are skirts and there are SKIRTS and this skirt is it!
Eniola as usual looks amazing in this brown leather skirt top. The ponytail just makes sense with the look, very youthful and Gen Z.
