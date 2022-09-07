Eniola Badmus flaunts her amazing body in gorgeous pictures

For her birthday, she chose pictures that flaunted her thin waist and amazing body.

Her first outfit was a three-piece interplay between corporate and casual attire. A short, shirt and jacket made by the Tiannah Place Empire.

Then, she kept it sultry and sexy in a beaded nude gown made by Becca Needles n Stitches. We loved the subtlety of the makeup and how the gown shows off her gorgeous body.

There are skirts and there are SKIRTS and this skirt is it!