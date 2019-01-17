Eedris Abdulkareem thinks the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is weak mentally and physically.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, shortly after the presidential town hall briefly. In his post, he was surprised the president denied that the disability bill has been transmitted to him.

"Fact Check Buhari is weak mentally and physically. Buhari denied that the disability bill has been transmitted to him. Link 1: in October, after BUHARI declined assent to the Bill, NASS worked to address the concerns he raised. The Senate referred the Disability Bill 2018 back to the conference committee of both chambers of the National Assembly for a review. Link 2: the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) who have been following this issue closely the Disability bill was transmitted to President Buhari, on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, by the Clerk of the National Assembly," he wrote.

Eedris Abdulkareem has spent the last 24 hours slamming the government of the day. Recall he sent a rather unpleasant message to the recently retired Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim a day after his retirement from the police force.

Okay, guys, Eedris Abdulkareem has a message for the recently retired Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim and it sure isn't nice. The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where he shared a photo of the retired IG.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he said he wished him well as he moves into a new phase but also said he would have a miserable life he treated people miserably.

"Former IGP Idris Ibrahim, I personally welcome you to another phase of life! I congratulate you as you join the class of Retired Public Office Holders (RPOH), If you did well as the Police Boss, May Goodness follows you, But if you did bad because you were acting on instruction, causing untold hardship to innocent citizens, May your Retirement Age be as miserable as the lives of others you made miserably," he wrote.

It is no surprise that the veteran rapper slamming the former Inspector General of Police. He is one of those celebrities who is never shy to drag the police anytime he feels they have done something wrong especially the unending perceived brutality towards citizens of the country.