'I am going to come out of this strong' - Eedris Abdulkareem gives update from hospital bed

Odion Okonofua
Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem [Instagram/AbdulkareemEedris]
The music star shared a video from his hospital bed on Thursday, July 7, 2022, where he revealed that he is in solid spirit.

''Hello everyone my name is Eedris Abdulkareem, I want to thank you all for all your prayers and support. I just want you all to know that I am in strong spirit, I am going to come out of this successfully by the grace of Almighty Allah," he said.

The rapper said despite his condition, he is still making public appearances ahead of the surgery.

"Thank you for your love and support. I love you so much. Today I'm in my dialysis session. It takes about 3 to 4 hours then immediately after the dialysis session I go out for my daily activities. So I am strong in body, spirit and soul and I'm still doing my appearances. I want you to know that your prayers and support are appreciated. God bless you," he concluded.

Abdulkareem's video is coming out barely 24 hours after it was revealed that he was battling kidney failure.

"The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria," part of the statement released by his management read.

It also revealed that a family member agreed to donate a kidney to the music star.

"The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member)," it stated.

Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, is a Nigerian hip hop, R n B and Afrobeat artist, songwriter and singer.

He was the lead rapper of the defunct Nigerian hip-hop boy band The Remedies.

He is regarded as a pioneer of the modern-day Nigerian music industry.

Odion Okonofua

