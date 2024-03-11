Ebuka Obi-Uchendu says he didn't want to start the fight on new reality show

In a recent interview with The Beat FM, Ebuka described working on the show as a "different level" experience.

The reality show which debuted on Prime Video on March 1, 2024, is focused on his travels around the continent with Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole and Alistair Englebert Preston.

He said, "It felt different for me on so many levels. This is sort of putting myself out there and it was also my very first project as an executive producer so it was he was a lot for me. while I was a cast member I think I was also very burdened by the fact that this thing has to work out as well as it should."

Ebuka also spoke about the tensions that happened with the other men on the show.

"In a lot of ways, I had to make sure not to be the one to start the fights because I'm like okay I'm the one who brought these people together. I can't be the one to scatter it. I've done reality shows and hosted and I've been in that world, so I know what it can become, and I hadn't been in that position in a long time where I'm the one on camera," he said.