RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Temi Iwalaiye

Meghan is partly a Nigerian woman.

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said that she learned she is "43 per cent Nigerian" after taking a genealogy test to learn more about her family's ancestry in the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes."

Read Also

The episode, which aired on Tuesday, largely focused on the stereotype of the "angry Black woman".

Markle's guests were Issa Rae, Emily Bernard, and Ziwe Fumodoh, a Nigerian American talk show host. They examined how the label continues to be a subject of conversation for many women of colour.

"Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?" Ziwe asks.

"I'm going to start digging more into all of this because anyone that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?" Meghan says.

Nigerian American, Ziwe says she resembles "her aunt Ouzo" and they both laugh about it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

5 money lessons from Bella Shmurda’s interview with Korty

5 money lessons from Bella Shmurda’s interview with Korty

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

'I was the one giving him money' DSF speaks up on break up with Skiibii

'I was the one giving him money' DSF speaks up on break up with Skiibii

Adekunle Gold announces date for 2022 Lagos concert

Adekunle Gold announces date for 2022 Lagos concert

Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Ikenna Ogbonna, Late Abimbola Ogbonna

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

Ooni of Ife to marry 6th wife in 2 months.

Ooni of Ife set to marry 6th wife in 2 months

Lasisi Elenu welcomes daughter [Instagram]

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child