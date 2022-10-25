Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said that she learned she is "43 per cent Nigerian" after taking a genealogy test to learn more about her family's ancestry in the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes."
The episode, which aired on Tuesday, largely focused on the stereotype of the "angry Black woman".
Markle's guests were Issa Rae, Emily Bernard, and Ziwe Fumodoh, a Nigerian American talk show host. They examined how the label continues to be a subject of conversation for many women of colour.
"Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?" Ziwe asks.
"I'm going to start digging more into all of this because anyone that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?" Meghan says.
Nigerian American, Ziwe says she resembles "her aunt Ouzo" and they both laugh about it.
