Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill has given him peace of mind

Drake says he now has 'peace of mind' after squashing his widely publicised beef with fellow rapper, Meek Mill.

The Canadian born rapper took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.

Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill is gratifying

Drake further said the move, which he termed healing and moving forward, has created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of his career.

"...Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career..." he wrote.

Continuing, the rapper said he's happy Meek is back home and they can both find ways back to their purpose.

"...I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose..." he wrote.

In January 2016, Meek Mill restarted his beef with Drake by releasing a surprise EP, in which he's heard taking multiple shots at Nicki Minaj 's rumored ex-lover.

That's not all, he also raps about Nicki's "good p***y" in perhaps an attempts to get Drake jealous.