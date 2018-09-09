Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill has given him peace of mind

Drake Rapper now has peace of mind after squashing beef with Meek Mill

Drake took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.

  • Published:
Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill gave him peace of mind play

Drake took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.

(Just Who Kid)

Drake says he now has 'peace of mind' after squashing his widely publicised beef with fellow rapper, Meek Mill.

The Canadian born rapper took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.

Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill is gratifying

Drake further said the move, which he termed healing and moving forward, has created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of his career.

ALSO READ: Drake's diss track nominated for a Grammy

"...Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career..." he wrote.

 

Continuing, the rapper said he's happy Meek is back home and they can both find ways back to their purpose.

"...I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose..." he wrote.

Meek Mill reignites beef with Drake

In January 2016, Meek Mill restarted his beef with Drake by releasing a surprise EP, in which he's heard taking multiple shots at Nicki Minaj's rumored ex-lover.

That's not all, he also raps about Nicki's "good p***y" in perhaps an attempts to get Drake jealous.

Looks like Meek is finally responding to Drake's dis track, 'Back To Back' months after their very public feud seemed to fizzle. In his track, Drake mocked Meek for allegedly riding on girlfriend, Nicki's coattails a.k.a success.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage Here's why singer gets nervous around Don Jazzybullet
2 Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 11bullet
3 DJ Cuppy Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to Disc Jockeybullet

Related Articles

Meek Mill Rapper reignites beef with Drake
Drake Rapper's 'Back to Back' becomes first diss track to be nominated for a Grammy
Drake Rapper to get personalised lipstick shade by Tom Ford
Rick Ross Rapper disses Drake in new track 'Color Money'
50 Cent vs Meek Mill Rapper jumps in on diss, clowns rapper on stage
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers think 50 Cent is most popular for fights than music
Nicki Minaj Rapper may be planning secret wedding to Meek Mill
Meek Mill Rapper disses Wale on Instagram

Celebrities

Harry Song's former manager takes spotlight as he fights depression
Harrysong Singer's former manager takes the spotlight while he fights depression
Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj
Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]
Bobrisky
Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly denied entry into the UK
Mac Miller reportedly found dead after drug overdose
Mac Miller Rapper reportedly found dead after drug overdose