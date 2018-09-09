Drake says ending beef with Meek Mill has given him peace of mind

Drake took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.
The Canadian born rapper took to his Instagram to announce that he's now at peace with Meek Mill in a picture with both rappers exchanging a handshake.
Drake further said the move, which he termed healing and moving forward, has created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of his career.
"...Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career..." he wrote.
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose
Continuing, the rapper said he's happy Meek is back home and they can both find ways back to their purpose.
"...I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose..." he wrote.
In January 2016, Meek Mill restarted his beef with Drake by releasing a surprise EP, in which he's heard taking multiple shots at Nicki Minaj's rumored ex-lover.
That's not all, he also raps about Nicki's "good p***y" in perhaps an attempts to get Drake jealous.
Looks like Meek is finally responding to Drake's dis track, 'Back To Back' months after their very public feud seemed to fizzle. In his track, Drake mocked Meek for allegedly riding on girlfriend, Nicki's coattails a.k.a success.