The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 3, 2019, where she shared a post in which she called him out to provide receipts that he actually paid for their wedding. It didn't end there, she also demanded that he provides receipts for the bills he paid for King, their son.

"I pushed A woman I slept on the floor for her to lay on my person bed down?? A woman I buy things and give money to?? A woman that wears my own clothes because I took her like a mother?? I PUSHED HER DOWN? RACHEL YOU WATCHED YOUR SON HIT ME OVER AND OVER AGAIN, YOU USES YOUR HANDS TO WASH THE BLOOD OF MY PJ TROUSERS AFTER I MISCARRIED DUE TO THE BEATINGS!! THEIR BLOOD WILL FIGHT YOU, THEIR BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS WILL FIGHT FOR ME!!

"RACHEAL IF I PUSHED YOU DOWN MAY GOD PUSH EVERYTHING ABOUT ME DOWN! BUT RACHEAL IF YOU SIT AND WATCH THIS LIE GO ON GOD WILL PUSH DOWN EVERYTHING YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN IS AND WILL EVER BE!! #YOUR DEATH AND PAIN WILL BE LONG AND HARD #GOD WILL USE YOUR PAIN TO VINDICATE ME #I REPEAT GOD WILL USE YOUR PAIN TO VINDICATE ME," she captioned the post.

We bet this won't be the last of the frosty relationship between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle. Recall a few weeks ago, Churchill Olakunle had revealed that Tonto Dikeh doesn't have full custody of their child contrary to rumours filtering the air.

Drama as Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle debunks news that she has full custody of their son

Churchill Olakunle has come out to debunk the claims that Tonto Dikeh has won full custody of their son, King. In a statement released by the lawyers to Churchill Olakunle, it wants to draw the attention of the public to the false news spreading around that a customary court in Abuja had granted full custody of their son, King.

Churchill Olakunle via his lawyers wants the public to disregard the false news. It went to say that a blogger who was reportedly under Tonto Dikeh's payroll defamed his character by calling him names.

It looks like 2019 will be another year where Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Churchill will be busy getting on each other's nerves.