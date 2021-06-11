RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dr Dre is officially single as fight over prenup with estranged wife Nicole Young continues

Dre and Nicole have been at loggerheads since they announced their divorce in 2020.

American music mogul Dr Dre [Instagram/DrDre]

American music mogul Andre Romelle Young also known as Dr Dre is officially single.

This is according to a judge in the United States who granted the rapper a divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

However, Nicole and Dr Dre have their finance to sort out as the rapper has continued to contest their prenup.

Dr Dre and estranged wife, Nicole Young [NetworkWiki]
Nicole has appealed for the prenup to be nullified, but Dre has disagreed with that arrangement.

Young has also alleged that Dre said he wouldn’t carry out the prenup, which he’s said isn’t true.

And there’s a lot to fight over, in terms of money, what with Dre being worth $800 million.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.

