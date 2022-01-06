Dorcas Shola-Fapson's recently acquired Range Rover stolen by her driver

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the movie star revealed that the SUV was stolen by her driver, Muhammed, on the eve of her birthday.

"On the evening of my birthday as I was getting ready to celebrate with family and friends it was brought to my attention that my driver had stolen my car," she wrote.

"I’m offering a reward for anyone that has information on/can locate “ Muhammed “ & my car. He used this fake license to register with the agent who has already been arrested."

Shola-Fapson took delivery of the SUV in 2021.