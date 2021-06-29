'I bought my Range Rover myself' - Dorcas Shola Fapson
The actress joins the SUV owners club of Lagos.
The movie star made this known hours after showing her new SUV on Instagram.
"I actually got this a car a week ago. Wasn't going to post but Timini kept threatening he would if I didn't," she wrote.
"And yes I bought it myself. I work my damn ass off. Stop playing with me."
The movie star had earlier shared the photo of her white Range Rover SUV on her Instagram page.
