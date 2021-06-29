RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I bought my Range Rover myself' - Dorcas Shola Fapson

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress joins the SUV owners club of Lagos.

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson [Instagram/MsDSF]

Nigerian actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has cleared the air about the ownership of her new Range Rover.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known hours after showing her new SUV on Instagram.

"I actually got this a car a week ago. Wasn't going to post but Timini kept threatening he would if I didn't," she wrote.

Dorcas Shola Fapson says she bought her SUV by herself [Instagram/MsDSF]
Dorcas Shola Fapson says she bought her SUV by herself [Instagram/MsDSF] Pulse Nigeria

"And yes I bought it myself. I work my damn ass off. Stop playing with me."

Dorcas Shola Fapson says she bought her SUV by herself [Instagram/MsDSF]
Dorcas Shola Fapson says she bought her SUV by herself [Instagram/MsDSF] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star had earlier shared the photo of her white Range Rover SUV on her Instagram page.

"“Get me lit” just put me on the range list 🥰@_timini stays being the best hypeman 😩❤️ #GML SZNNNNNNN🔥👅," she captioned the photo.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I bought my Range Rover myself' - Dorcas Shola Fapson

Davido's close associate Obama DMW dies of suspected heart failure

'DOD', 'Sanitation Day' and other titles coming to Netflix in July

On ‘Mother Nature,’ Angelique Kidjo’s focus is Africa and its progress [Pulse Album Review]

Here is a first look at Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur's 'Jolly Roger'

Meet entertainment pundit, Iking Ferry

Nollywood actress Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo (Omoborty) denies dating Senator Dino Melaye

Here are top 15 most resonant producer tags in Nigerian music in 2020 [Pulse Lists]

UBA continues to innovate as RED Radio’s podcast now live 24/7