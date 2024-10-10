Don't tell your man your female friend's business - Toke Makinwa tells women

On October 9, 2024, the businesswoman took to Instagram to address her female fans, followers and women at large, stressing the need for discretion and privacy within female friendships.

She began, "I've got something very important to say but ladies, I'm going to eat you guys up on this video because it's very important, so follow me as I go. My best friend contract is with you and I, not you plus your significant other. It breaks my heart to see many female friendships hit the rocks because of this mistake that a lot of us women make."

Makinwa emphasised the need for women to protect their friends, even from their own partners.

"I understand that he's your guy and you guys are best friends and he has to know everything that is going on but if you love your friends and you cherish your friendship, I believe protecting them should come second to none, including that man," she explained.

She added, "If your best friend confides in you about something that she's going through or something that is happening in her life, maybe about guys, your husband or boyfriend should not be privy to that information. Why? Because he's not her best friend."

She pointed out that when a friend confides in someone about personal struggles; be it relationship issues or life challenges, those details should remain private