Nigerian disc jockey DJ Switch has slammed the minister of information Lai Mohammed.

The activist who has come under attack from the federal government, took a swipe at the minister via her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

"Hw can a "minister of information" be so "misinformed"?The only believable thing about him is his name...Lai Unfortunately sir, the truth is a very stubborn thing! Tnk u all 4 ur well wishes & prayers. It's nt bn easy 4 me bt d need 2 #SoroSoke is more important than their bullying," she tweeted.

The celebrity disc jockey's tweet might be connected to the recent statement credited to Mohammed.

In a recent press briefing, the minister of information slammed DJ Switch over her now-famous live streaming of the shooting of unarmed #EndSars protesters at the Lekki toll gate in October.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

"One of the purveyors of fake news was one DJ Switch which real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh, even though she claimed authentic evidence of mass killings. Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have, she chose to escape from the country on the claim that her life was in danger. In danger for who?" he said.

On Wednesday, November 18, during a chat with CNN's Becky Anderson, DJ Switch accused the government of being a dictatorship with a democratic face.