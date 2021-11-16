DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch claimed that at least 15 persons died in the Lekki Tollgate gun attack on peaceful protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Monday, November 15, the activist slammed the government after it was indicted.

"Shattered so many lives, tried to destroy mine. Only for what you desperately tried to hide to be made public… by you! The truth needs no defense! #EndSARS," she tweeted.

DJ Switch was among the 100s of protesters that were shot at by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the celebrity disc jockey stream lived the shooting of innocent Nigerians by security operatives.

via Google Images