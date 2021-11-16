RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The panel described the killings as a massacre.

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)
Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch has reacted to the report presented by the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into the Lekki tollgate shooting of October 20, 2020.

DJ Switch claimed that at least 15 persons died in the Lekki Tollgate gun attack on peaceful protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Monday, November 15, the activist slammed the government after it was indicted.

"Shattered so many lives, tried to destroy mine. Only for what you desperately tried to hide to be made public… by you! The truth needs no defense! #EndSARS," she tweeted.

DJ Switch was among the 100s of protesters that were shot at by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the celebrity disc jockey stream lived the shooting of innocent Nigerians by security operatives.

Nigerian soldiers shoting at peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate
Nigerian soldiers shoting at peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate via Google Images

During her interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, she revealed how the government has openly bullied and attacked some of the protesters since the protest by seizing their international passports or illegally detaining them.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

