'So many guys want to be with me because of my dad' - DJ Cuppy

Odion Okonofua

Cuppy says she once dated a guy who was so eager to meet her father.

Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv
Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

The billionaire heiress made this known on the 3ShotsOfTequila podcast.

''Back home I just feel like so many guys don't want me, they want my dad. I'm going to be honest on this show. I have met guys in the UK and they are Nigerians and I asked them what village and they are like they don't know and I'm like he is not really Nigeria," she said.

"I dated a guy and he was like 'when am I going to meet your dad?' I was like fucking hell...can you imagine?. I want someone to love the shit out of me and be happy and my dad should be the byproduct."

The popular disc jockey has, however, had a fair share of some romantic relationships.

She once dated former Super Eagles footballer Victor Anichebe. She was also linked to talent manager, Asa Asika.

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.
DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe. ece-auto-gen

In 2020, the billionaire heiress revealed that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

She made this known during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

"@cuppymusic What's your ex-boyfriend's name and why did you break up? #AskCuppyAnything," a fan asked.

Cuppy's responded by revealing that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy
Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy [TopNaija] Pulse Nigeria

"His name is @AsaAsika and I messed it up."

The disc jockey and Asika were an item a few years ago.

It is not clear how the former celebrity couple broke up but rumours of their split began to spread after the disc jockey's flirtatious post with a young man during her vacation in Ibiza, Spain back in 2018.

