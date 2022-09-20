'So many guys want to be with me because of my dad' - DJ Cuppy

The billionaire heiress made this known on the 3ShotsOfTequila podcast.

''Back home I just feel like so many guys don't want me, they want my dad. I'm going to be honest on this show. I have met guys in the UK and they are Nigerians and I asked them what village and they are like they don't know and I'm like he is not really Nigeria," she said.

"I dated a guy and he was like 'when am I going to meet your dad?' I was like fucking hell...can you imagine?. I want someone to love the shit out of me and be happy and my dad should be the byproduct."

The popular disc jockey has, however, had a fair share of some romantic relationships.

She once dated former Super Eagles footballer Victor Anichebe. She was also linked to talent manager, Asa Asika.

In 2020, the billionaire heiress revealed that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

She made this known during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

"@cuppymusic What's your ex-boyfriend's name and why did you break up? #AskCuppyAnything," a fan asked.

Cuppy's responded by revealing that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

"His name is @AsaAsika and I messed it up."

The disc jockey and Asika were an item a few years ago.