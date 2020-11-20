Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has revealed that she messed up her last relationship with talent manager, Asa Asika.

The billionaire heiress made this known during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

"@cuppymusic What's your ex-boyfriend's name and why did you break up? #AskCuppyAnything," a fan asked.

Cuppy's responded by revealing that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

"His name is @AsaAsika and I messed it up."

The disc jockey and Asika were an item a few years ago.

It is not clear how the former celebrity couple broke up but rumours of their split began to spread after the disc jockey's flirtatious post with a young man during her vacation in Ibiza, Spain back in 2018.