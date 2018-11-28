Pulse.ng logo
DJ Cuppy is now an ambassador for Save The Children

DJ Cuppy has been announced as one of the ambassadors for international organisation, Save The Children,UK.

  • Published:
DJ Cuppy's benevolent heart has been recognised as she has been named a new ambassador for the international non-governmental organisation, Save The Children, UK.

The billionaire heiress announced this on her Twitter page on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. According to her, she also joins the African advisory board of the NGO.

"So proud to be announced as the newest Ambassador of @SaveChildrenUK and also to join as a member on the African Advisory Board!      Looking forward to working around the continent to save children’s lives... #CuppyCares," she tweeted.

DJ Cuppy's latest achievement isn't coming as a surprise because it is well known of her benevolent heart. She has impacted a lot in society by giving back and helping people in need.

Recall that at the beginning of the year, the disc jockey announced that she was sending ten people on a full scholarship through university, a promise she has actually accomplished.

DJ Cuppy plans to send 10 students to the university for free!

Back in January 2018, DJ Cuppy announced that she would be sending ten students through university on full scholarship.  The beautiful DJ and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, where she indicated her zeal to help out and even revealed that she has begun the project with the first beneficiary.

"I plan to send 10 people to university this year and I’m so proud to say I have completed with my first student! Akeem Owolabi is off to Unilag!," she tweeted.

DJ Cuppy joins the list of celebrities who have a thing for helping people in need. We've got a number of celebrities who are always quick to give out to the needy and still do a lot of charity works.

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

