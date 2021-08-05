RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I had an 8 digit job waiting for me but I chose to be a DJ' - DJ Big N

Odion Okonofua

DJ BigN is a member of the Mavin Records crew.

Nigerian disc jockey DJ BigN [Instagram/DJBigN]

Nigerian disc jockey Nonso Temisan Ajufo popularly known as DJ BigN has revealed that he forfeited an 8 figure job to be a DJ.

The Mavin Records in-house DJ made this known while answering questions from fans via his Instagram page on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

"Truthfully aside from family, I had an easy way out already. I had an 8 digit job waiting for me already. I chose to go this route. It's the love for music," he wrote.

DJ Big N says he chose music over an 8 figure job [Instagram/DJBigN]
DJ Big N says he chose music over an 8 figure job [Instagram/DJBigN]

"It's the look on people's faces after I have entertained them. It's how music can change someone's mood instantly. I needed to champion that."

BigN is one of Nigeria's most popular disc jockeys.

In 2020, during the fifth season of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, he was rated as the best performing disc jockey for their Saturday night parties by Pulse.

He has released several Mavin-themed mixtapes, including the "Mavin All Stars" mixtape, the ‘Surulere Mixtape Volume 1’, and the "ENERGY Mixtape", among others.

He holds a first degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Coventry University in England.

