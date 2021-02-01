The single titled Me&You was released under the label’s imprint n the early hours of Friday, 29th January, 2021.

Just in time for the Valentine season, the track tells the story of commitment between two lovers with occasional reference to the beauty of their love.

Demixxx’s melodious voice comes forth bearing the lovers’ tale and is blended perfectly with instrumentals and chords from Aibridpro which makes an Afrofusion pop track with excellent vibes.

Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Demixxx revealed he was moved to deliver the track by the season of love and he seeks to emphasize the importance of commitment in relationships, "I am happy to have released this song at this time.

I wanted to tell the story of true love and how important it is to be nurtured. As an artiste, I draw inspiration from everything around me, this time, I did from the many sweet love tales I have heard and it turned out beautifully with the help of my Producer and Management team".

Corroborating Demixxx, CEO of Ace Artiste Management, Solomon Idonije described the track as a perfect gift for Valentine, stressing its timeliness and thematic relevance.

According to him, the decision to release the song is to further position Demixxx as an artiste who is conversant with his environment and able to deliver purposeful songs, "Demixxx has always proven himself as an excellent act and he did it again with this song. It has all the features of an evergreen love song and we are confident it will do well in the coming days", he said.

Born Ofoma Chika Samuel, Demixxx is a 25-year-old music artiste with exceptional talent. He hails from Port Harcourt, Nigeria and has been at the music game for over five years. His career peaked when earlier in the year, he was signed on by Ace Artiste Management under which he is currently working on his debut 7 track EP.

*This is a featured post.