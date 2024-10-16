RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's father set to launch biggest power plant in Nigeria

Damilola Agubata

The billionaire industrialist presently generates 15% of the electricity for Nigeria.

Davido and his father [Vanguard]
Speaking as a Layperson from the West-Central Africa Division during the Seventh Day Adventist General Conference Annual Council on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Adedeji Adeleke revealed that it is a 1,250MW power plant and it will be the biggest thermal power plant in Nigeria.

He also shared his experience during the process of getting the environmental permit for the power plant which is worth $2 billion.

He disclosed that he ran into bottlenecks with "difficult government officials", with a particular official saying to him that the project will never "see the light of day".

According to the billionaire industrialist, he went on his knees and prayed to God because he did not want to accept the government official's statement as the final say.

Davido's father further shared that his firm, Pacific Energy works closely with Chinese engineering companies for the construction and design of his power projects.

Adedeji Adeleke had earlier spoken about this power project while delivering a lecture note at the 9th graduation ceremony of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State in July 2023.

He said that his team started it in a village in Ondo state and it provided over 1,000 indigenes of the locality with employment opportunities. He added that they brought in turbines that cost about $72 million.

However, things took a rather unpleasant unturn when looters infiltrated the power plant site to steal components of the turbine machines worth approximately $5 million. This caused a delay in the project. But the power magnate has now gladly announced that the project is near completion.

